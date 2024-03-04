Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. Purchases New Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,343 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.7% in the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 4.3% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 81,556 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 42.8% in the third quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.65. 8,438,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,498,436. The firm has a market cap of $165.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.18%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

