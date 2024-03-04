Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,000. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IWV traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $293.62. The stock had a trading volume of 32,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,963. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $279.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.77. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $219.44 and a twelve month high of $294.00.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

