Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $206.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,762,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,139,980. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $207.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.87.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

