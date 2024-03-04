GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Stock Position Lowered by Lansing Management LP

Lansing Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,554 shares during the period. GXO Logistics accounts for approximately 4.2% of Lansing Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lansing Management LP’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,272,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 13.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 10,660 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 79.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,876,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 27,616 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GXO traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.50. 564,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,839. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.57 and a 52-week high of $67.57.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Susquehanna increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.09.

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $612,086.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,062 shares in the company, valued at $875,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

