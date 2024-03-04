Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in RTX by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price target on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,910,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,633,504. The company has a market cap of $118.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $104.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.46.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,680 shares of company stock worth $3,438,681 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

