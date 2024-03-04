Energi (NRG) Market Capitalization Achieves $19.45 Million

Energi (NRG) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $19.45 million and approximately $754,939.64 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Energi has traded up 27.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00062679 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00019331 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00018313 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00006408 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006456 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 74,267,079 coins and its circulating supply is 74,267,192 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

