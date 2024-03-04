EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Short Interest Update

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 724,600 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the January 31st total of 533,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 834,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

EMCORE Stock Performance

EMKR stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.44. 674,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,824. EMCORE has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.54.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.00 million. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 67.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EMCORE will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on EMCORE in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of EMCORE

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMKR. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in EMCORE by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,720,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,765,000 after purchasing an additional 88,690 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in EMCORE by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 3,540,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 1,284,624 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EMCORE during the first quarter worth about $3,571,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EMCORE by 181.6% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,326,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EMCORE by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,256,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 269,909 shares during the last quarter. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems.

