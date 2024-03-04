Ellerson Group Inc. ADV Buys 1,375 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Ellerson Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 20.9% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 773,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,050,000 after purchasing an additional 133,685 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 293.6% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 41,432 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 18.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,276,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,814,000 after purchasing an additional 200,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,459,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,377,000 after purchasing an additional 32,844 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Stock Down 3.3 %

MO stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.51. The company had a trading volume of 11,881,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,814,943. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $48.04. The stock has a market cap of $69.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 85.78%.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

