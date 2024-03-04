Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 375 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $485,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at $4,380,645. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $485,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at $4,380,645. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,776,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,600 shares of company stock worth $3,830,550. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $5.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $244.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,518,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.83. The company has a market capitalization of $100.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.17.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

