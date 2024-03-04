The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Trimmed by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.8% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE HD traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $381.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,256,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,669. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $385.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $357.55 and a 200 day moving average of $328.01.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.36%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

