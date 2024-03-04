McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,396 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 1.1% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.2 %

MCD traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $290.09. 1,213,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,128,405. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The company has a market capitalization of $209.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $293.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.34.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.10.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

