Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,557 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy accounts for approximately 1.6% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

Insider Activity

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Duke Energy stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,519,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,146,967. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.27. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $100.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.46.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.49%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

