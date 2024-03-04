Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BDX. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 16,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $871,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 797,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,816,000 after purchasing an additional 378,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,706,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $978,469,000 after buying an additional 281,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $235.12. 714,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,507. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.47. The stock has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $228.62 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 90.05%.

BDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

