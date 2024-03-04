Edgar Lomax Co. VA Trims Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $15,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,328,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $198.99. 754,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,096,799. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.47. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $210.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.