Edgar Lomax Co. VA Sells 6,265 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,265 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 3.0% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $44,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 222.5% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $104.26. The stock had a trading volume of 8,066,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,592,350. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $120.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.94.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen raised Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Mizuho downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on XOM

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

