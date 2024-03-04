Legacy Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,589 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.89. 48,441,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,524,109. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.11, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $42.22.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 466.67%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

