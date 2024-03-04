PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Gap Down to $26.73

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.73, but opened at $25.58. PureTech Health shares last traded at $25.58, with a volume of 900 shares.

PureTech Health Trading Down 4.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.06.

Institutional Trading of PureTech Health

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PureTech Health stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, currently under Phase 3 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, to inhibit the activity of galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

