Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Shares Gap Down to $16.05

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.05, but opened at $15.64. Permian Resources shares last traded at $15.76, with a volume of 2,789,040 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Permian Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Permian Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America began coverage on Permian Resources in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.27.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Permian Resources

Permian Resources Price Performance

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 4.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Permian Resources

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 203,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $2,963,645.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,062,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,457,119.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Permian Resources news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 203,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $2,963,645.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,062,345 shares in the company, valued at $15,457,119.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $759,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 882,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,393,693.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,256,577 shares of company stock valued at $107,573,558 in the last ninety days. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Permian Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PR. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Permian Resources by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Permian Resources by 50.0% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Permian Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.