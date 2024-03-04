Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Shares Gap Down to $15.49

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.49, but opened at $15.03. Xenia Hotels & Resorts shares last traded at $15.26, with a volume of 108,091 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on XHR

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average of $12.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 91.12 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 235.29%.

Institutional Trading of Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,789,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,901,000 after buying an additional 426,724 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,858,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,132,000 after purchasing an additional 435,427 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,321,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,387,000 after purchasing an additional 18,499 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,929,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,382,000 after purchasing an additional 993,790 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,441,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,055,000 after purchasing an additional 729,550 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.