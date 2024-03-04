Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Shares Gap Down to $23.00

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.00, but opened at $22.15. Indivior shares last traded at $22.02, with a volume of 48,055 shares.

Indivior Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,149.43 and a beta of 0.46.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $293.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.00 million. Indivior had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 403.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Indivior PLC will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Indivior

Indivior Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Indivior during the second quarter worth about $13,575,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Indivior during the second quarter worth about $23,101,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Indivior during the third quarter worth about $43,340,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Indivior during the third quarter worth about $3,181,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Indivior by 53.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,498,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,339,000 after buying an additional 1,915,980 shares during the period. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

