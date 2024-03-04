Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Shares Gap Down to $11.28

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.28, but opened at $10.89. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 185,038 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARI shares. Bank of America cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Down 4.3 %

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The company has a current ratio of 67.74, a quick ratio of 67.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.96%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $458,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,202,178.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARI. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 801.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 721.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.