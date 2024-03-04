Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Gap Down to $36.45

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.45, but opened at $35.46. Inhibrx shares last traded at $34.78, with a volume of 454,751 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INBX. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Inhibrx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.12.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 590.78% and a negative net margin of 13,408.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBX. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 4,637.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

