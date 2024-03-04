Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Gap Down to $82.96

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $82.96, but opened at $80.95. Carvana shares last traded at $84.47, with a volume of 1,134,838 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVNA shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. William Blair raised shares of Carvana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.53.

Carvana Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 153.63 and a beta of 3.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.68.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.97) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $223,808.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,683.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,694. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $223,808.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 69,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,683.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,515 shares of company stock worth $3,623,809 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Carvana during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

