Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Shares Gap Down to $1.96

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.96, but opened at $1.90. Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 1,240,782 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSNY. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.15 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.53.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Down 8.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average is $2.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 10.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,833,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 273,479 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 744.0% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,451,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,109 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 144.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,217,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 720,285 shares during the period. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,136,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 220,147 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 11.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 795,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 80,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

