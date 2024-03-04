BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Gap Up to $58.71

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $58.71, but opened at $61.52. BlackLine shares last traded at $61.84, with a volume of 223,085 shares changing hands.

BL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.90.

The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -625.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

In other news, Director Kevin B. Thompson sold 4,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $255,192.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 88,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,927.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,072 shares of company stock worth $604,377 in the last quarter. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 772.7% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 1,101.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 407.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

