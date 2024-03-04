China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFLF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,943,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the January 31st total of 12,932,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 146.9 days.

China Feihe Price Performance

CHFLF stock traded up 0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting 0.51. 1,080,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,188. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 0.48. China Feihe has a twelve month low of 0.44 and a twelve month high of 0.79.

China Feihe Company Profile

China Feihe Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells infant milk formula products in Mainland China and the United States. The company provides a range of raw milk, adult milk powders, liquid milk products, and health care products, as well as soybean powder and goat milk powder. It is also involved in the retail of vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements.

