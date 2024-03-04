Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO) Shares Gap Down to $28.86

Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.86, but opened at $27.50. Rentokil Initial shares last traded at $27.76, with a volume of 319,926 shares.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Rentokil Initial Trading Down 5.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.19.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTO. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter valued at $1,569,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter valued at $881,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter valued at $21,535,000. Institutional investors own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

