JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Gap Up to $6.47

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.47, but opened at $6.76. JetBlue Airways shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 3,968,367 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on JBLU. BNP Paribas cut JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America cut JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.54.

JetBlue Airways Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 162.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 174,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 107,791 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 21.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 7,941 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 10.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

