Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Gap Up to $13.35

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.35, but opened at $13.89. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $14.04, with a volume of 49,163 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Up 3.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.85. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 219,928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Trium Capital LLP lifted its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 134,608 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 30,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter worth about $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

