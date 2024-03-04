Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Short Interest Up 27.2% in February

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the January 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Capcom Price Performance

OTCMKTS CCOEY traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $20.17. The company had a trading volume of 6,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,436. Capcom has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $23.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.47 and its 200-day moving average is $18.15.

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $211.59 million during the quarter. Capcom had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 27.54%. Research analysts predict that Capcom will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Capcom

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

