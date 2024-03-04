Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Short Interest Down 15.0% in February

Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the January 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Callinex Mines Stock Performance
CLLXF traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.93. The company had a trading volume of 12,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,671. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.42. Callinex Mines has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $4.00.
About Callinex Mines
