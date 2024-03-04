CellaVision AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLVSF) Short Interest Down 12.5% in February

CellaVision AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLVSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the January 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

CellaVision AB (publ) Stock Performance

CLVSF remained flat at $23.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.85. CellaVision AB has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $23.75.

About CellaVision AB (publ)

CellaVision AB (publ) develops and sells digital solutions for blood and body fluids analysis in Sweden and internationally. The company provides CellaVision DM1200 and CellaVision DM9600, which automatically capture digital images of cells from blood smears and body fluid preparations; CellaVision DC-1, an analyzer to enable low-volume hematology labs to implement CellaVisions digital methodology for performing blood cell; and DIFF-Line that automates and digitizes the process of analyzing peripheral blood smears.

