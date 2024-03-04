G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Gap Down to $33.24

Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.24, but opened at $30.96. G-III Apparel Group shares last traded at $30.71, with a volume of 314,329 shares traded.

GIII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered G-III Apparel Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.92.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 31,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $1,120,880.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,428.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,583,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $205,139,000 after purchasing an additional 218,715 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,874,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,858,000 after acquiring an additional 332,865 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,620,323 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,572 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,299,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,266,000 after purchasing an additional 37,415 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

