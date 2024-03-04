Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Gap Up to $11.20

Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.20, but opened at $11.61. Noah shares last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 16,326 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NOAH shares. UBS Group upgraded Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.30 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Noah from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Noah Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a market cap of $717.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOAH. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Noah by 1.3% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 60,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Noah by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Noah by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Noah by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Noah by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. 42.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

