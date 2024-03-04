Short Interest in Collective Mining Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CNLMF) Decreases By 12.4%

Collective Mining Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CNLMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,200 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the January 31st total of 229,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 77.4 days.

Collective Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Collective Mining stock remained flat at $2.81 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.36. Collective Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $5.26.

Collective Mining Company Profile

Collective Mining Ltd., an exploration and development company, focuses on identifying and exploring prospective gold projects in South America. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Guayabales project consisting of 26 claims with a total area of 4,780.98 hectares located in the Caldas department of Colombia; and the San Antonio project covering an area of 4,729 hectares located in the department of Caldas, Colombia.

