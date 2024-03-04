Short Interest in Collective Mining Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CNLMF) Decreases By 12.4%

Collective Mining Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CNLMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,200 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the January 31st total of 229,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 77.4 days.
Collective Mining Stock Performance
Shares of Collective Mining stock remained flat at $2.81 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.36. Collective Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $5.26.
Collective Mining Company Profile
