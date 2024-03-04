Short Interest in Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Rises By 23.2%

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the January 31st total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 584.0 days.

Bunzl Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLFF traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.19. 24,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,660. Bunzl has a 12 month low of $34.03 and a 12 month high of $41.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.12.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

