Short Interest in Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Rises By 23.2%

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the January 31st total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 584.0 days.
Bunzl Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS BZLFF traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.19. 24,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,660. Bunzl has a 12 month low of $34.03 and a 12 month high of $41.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.12.
Bunzl Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bunzl
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Jamie Dimon Quits Bitcoin: Bitcoin On Track To Hit $100K
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 5 Under-the-Radar Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.