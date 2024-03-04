LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,773 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

BND traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $72.14. 24,719,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,876,562. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.31.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2023 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

