SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $195.84. The stock had a trading volume of 8,333,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,153,693. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.57. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $196.33.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

