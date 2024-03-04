LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 461 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 49,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC now owns 37,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.57. 2,960,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,215,250. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.58. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1283 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.