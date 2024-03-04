LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (BATS:JMST)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JMST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,023,233,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,562,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,828,000 after purchasing an additional 266,857 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 765,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,704,000 after purchasing an additional 443,506 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 373.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 727,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,971,000 after acquiring an additional 574,170 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,048,000 after purchasing an additional 82,920 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock remained flat at $50.66 during trading on Monday. 390,227 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.61.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

