LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,849 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,849 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 115.0% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 66,453 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after acquiring an additional 35,544 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.1% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,862 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AXP

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $1.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $218.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,422,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,660. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.73. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $220.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.41%.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.