Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BIV. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,289,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,394,000 after purchasing an additional 774,179 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770,054 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,602,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,963,000 after acquiring an additional 505,764 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,588,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,417,000 after acquiring an additional 328,482 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,917,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,964,000 after acquiring an additional 167,990 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,400. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.99.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.2249 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

