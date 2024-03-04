LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 13,538 Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 664,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,215,000 after purchasing an additional 43,035 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,066 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 498,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,840,000 after purchasing an additional 24,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

SCHB stock remained flat at $59.82 during mid-day trading on Monday. 419,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,577. The stock has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $44.57 and a twelve month high of $59.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.42.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

