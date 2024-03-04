LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 360 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $411,000. Westshore Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 31.2% during the second quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 33.0% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 7,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% during the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total transaction of $6,836,407.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $6,836,407.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,495. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at $935,646.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,800 shares of company stock worth $29,529,164. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $4.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $133.44. 28,299,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,330,285. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.20. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.94 and a 1 year high of $155.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.