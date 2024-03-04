LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 125.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 27,519 shares during the period. CSX comprises 0.7% of LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth about $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after purchasing an additional 347,514 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in CSX by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in CSX by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in CSX by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.24.

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,515,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,844,809. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.91.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.