iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Acquired by LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 723,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 39.1% of LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.37% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $79,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 539.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,577,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,048 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,512,000 after buying an additional 1,249,478 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 282.1% in the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,512,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,133,000 after buying an additional 1,116,959 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 50.2% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,833,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,470,000 after buying an additional 612,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,857.5% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 638,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,524,000 after buying an additional 605,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $110.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,973,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,470. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.28. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.85 and a twelve month high of $110.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.4477 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

