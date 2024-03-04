LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,554 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 0.7% of LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,816.2% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.38. The stock had a trading volume of 346,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.06. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $21.54 and a 12-month high of $24.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.21.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

