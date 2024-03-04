LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,875 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 80,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 15,187 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 609,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,917,000 after buying an additional 15,704 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 693,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,958,000 after buying an additional 71,170 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 120,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.41. 324,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,971. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $29.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.31.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

