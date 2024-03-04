Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. Invests $201,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,897 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $27,279,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Greenfield Savings Bank grew its stake in Oracle by 7.8% in the third quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 9,034 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 45.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 286,461 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $30,342,000 after buying an additional 89,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Oracle stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.99. 3,547,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,671,821. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.04. The firm has a market cap of $313.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $82.04 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.20%.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

