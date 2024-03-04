Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 173.1% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Denis Oleary sold 4,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.32, for a total value of $962,812.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,368.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total value of $2,330,153.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,777 shares in the company, valued at $48,293,289.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 4,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.32, for a total transaction of $962,812.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,368.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,898 shares of company stock valued at $60,878,879. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.3 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $1.04 on Monday, hitting $315.64. 2,870,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,448,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,242.46, a P/E/G ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $338.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $293.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.67.

CRWD has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.63.

Get Our Latest Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.